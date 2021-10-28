Ottapalam: A 32-year-old businessman was arrested for reckless driving at Ottapalam in Palakkad on Wednesday. Usman, a native of Chunangad, allegedly drove the car at high speed with a youth clinging on the bonnet for 2km.

Malappuram native Fazil, 27, had a miraculous escape. The police informed that they would recommend the Motor Vehicles Department to suspend Usman’s driving licence.

According to the police, Fazil is a wholesale dealer of items such as belts, purses, and caps. Fazil claimed that Usman had to pay him more than Rs 70,000 for buying his goods. After he defaulted several times, Fazil and his friends went to Usman's place of residence at Pathonmbatham Mile (19th Mile) on Wednesday.

When Usman left his residence at 6am, Fazil blocked the way. But Usman did not slow down, and the car reportedly hit Fazil and he fell on to the bonnet, as per the complaint.

Even as Fazil clung on to the bonnet, Usman sped away in the car. As Fazil's friends followed him, Usman drove his car to the police station. Fazil was able to get off the bonnet only after reaching the station.

The car has been seized and it will be produced in court.