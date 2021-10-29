Bineesh unable to leave prison after individuals arranged for surety back out

Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, who was granted bail in a money laundering case by the High Court of Karnataka, was unable to leave prison. The development comes after the individuals who committed to stand surety for Bineesh backed out.

The Karnataka natives backed out due to the conditions laid out in the bail.

Though alternative arrangements were made, the time limit kept by the trial court for issuing the relieving certificate was exceeded.

The procedure will now take place the next day.

Bineesh, son of veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, completed a year in prison on Friday. Arrested in an alleged drug case, he has been arraigned as the fourth accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Bineesh approached the High Court in April after the trial court had rejected his bail petition in last December and February 2021. Three High Court benches had heard the arguments over the past seven months, but bail eluded him.

The latest argument in the case concluded on October 7.

Meanwhile, the trial in the black-money case has been progressing in the special trial court. The court would consider the case for further hearing on November 2.

Bineesh, who was arrested on October 29 last year, is currently lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.