IMD revises forecast, issues orange alert for five Kerala districts until Nov 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in five districts of Kerala until November 1.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5-204mm) over the next 48 hours.

The warning for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts will continue until November 2 while the weather is likely to improve in other southern districts thereafter.

As per the latest forecast, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad that do not have a warning issued at present, are likely to slip under the 'orange alert' on November 2.

Fisherfolk along the Kerala-Lakshadweep shores have been warned to not venture into the sea until November 3.