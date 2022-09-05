Kerala to receive widespread rain, winds up to 40km/h till 10.30 pm: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain across Kerala till 10.30 pm.

Many regions are expected to see thunderstorms and wind up to speeds of 40 km/h during this time.

The authorities concerned have been directed to carry out necessary precautionary measures in their respective districts.

The weather office has also warned of widespread rain in the state on Tuesday. As a precaution, the weather agency issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Tuesday and an orange alert in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam. The remaining districts have been placed under a yellow alert.

Fishermen have been strictly advised against venturing to the seas till September 8.

A travel ban has been imposed in hilly and coastal areas. Mining activities have been suspended as well.

The weatherman has also issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur, indicating heavy rains on September 7 (Wednesday), a day before the Onam festival in the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.



Holiday declared in Thiruvananthapuram

Owing to incessant rain, Thiruvananthapuram Collector Geromic George has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the district on Tuesday (September 6).

However, examinations scheduled for the day will be held as usual.

Heavy rain in the district caused a landslip in Vithura, washing away a car in the process. Those in the car had come to see the Meenmutti waterfall. Though the occupants of the car were rescued, the vehicle is still stuck on a cliff.

Meanwhile, the Vamanapuram river overflowed, flooding Mankayam and Kallar areas.

In Perumathura, two fishermen died after strong winds capsized their boat in Perumathura-Muthalapozhi on Monday. Of the 25 people who were on the boat, 12 were rescued. A search is on for the remaining crew.

Fisherman dies in Alappuzha

A fisherman, who went missing after falling into the sea from his boat in Ambalapuzha, died here on Monday. The deceased is Santhosh (40).

He was found an hour-and-a-half after he went missing. Santhosh died on the way to the hospital.

The incident happened while he was trying to get his boat to the shore amid strong winds.

His foot got tangled in a rope, tripping Santhosh and causing him to fall into the sea.