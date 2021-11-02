Joju George deactivates Facebook, Insta accounts after Kochi road blockade controversy

Malayalam actor Joju George deactivated his social media accounts after being embroiled in a controversy on an altercation with Congress workers during a protest in Kochi.

Dismissing rumors that his Facebook, Instagram accounts were hacked, the actor clarified that it was his decision to stay off social media for a while.

The actor expressed confidence that he had a place in the heart of his audience and social media posts were not indispensable to maintain this relationship, according to his social media managers.

The protest against the hike in fuel price by the Congress district committee also put the party in a spot after Joju George questioned the blocking of a busy National Highway here during a protest by the party against fuel price hike.

Since the incident, social media has been rife with posts on the matter. While some condemned the actor for his stand, some supported him.

Hashtags such as #SupportJojuGeorge and #WithJojuGeorge have been trending ever since.

The Congress workers blocked the Edappally-Vyttila NH bypass, a busy route, in the morning leading to heavy traffic block, resulting in thousands of vehicles being stranded in Kochi city.

The actor walked some distance after alighting from his vehicle and went to the Congress workers protesting there. This resulted in an altercation and later some people allegedly smashed his vehicle which was stuck in the traffic.