Four-year-old Thrissur boy tries to raise money for SMA treatment through YouTube channel

Thrissur: Four-year-old Faisan Muhammed has a YouTube channel with eight videos. There are videos of him singing and playing, but you will not see him standing in any of those videos. For, little Faisan is unable to do so as he suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

The boy from Thrissur needs medicines, worth Rs 75 lakh a year, to sustain his life. His father Hussain has been making all efforts to raise money for the treatment. And Faisan is trying to help his father, in whatever way he can, through his YouTube channel.

Faisan is the only son of Varandarappilly natives Shaibu and Hussain, who is a temporary employee at a private plantation factory.

Faisan was diagnosed with SMA when he was 2 years old.

Doctors have said that medicine Risdiplam was the only cure for the disease as he was over two years of age.

The amount of Rs 75 lakh is way beyond the reach of Hussain, who only owns 3.5 cents of land and a house.

Those interested in helping Faisan may contact on phone number 86066 35916.