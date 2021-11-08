Four-year-old falls into septic tank in Kannur, dies

Kannur: A four-year-old girl died after falling into an under-construction septic tank near Payyannur in this north Kerala district, police said on Monday.

The child, Sanviya (4), was playing on the premises of her residence at around noon on Sunday when the accident took place. The tank was full of rainwater, the police said.

The LKG student was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital but her condition worsened, they said. She died on Sunday night, they added.