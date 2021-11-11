Kottayam: Two landslides were reported in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts on Thursday. The landslides occurred at Kanamala in Erumeli panchayat in Kottayam district, Kokkathode forest area in Pathanamthitta and Ambanad Hills of Kollam.



No casualties have been reported so far.

However, several homes and roads in both places were damaged, the Manorama News reported.

According to initial reports, Keerithode-Kanamala bypass road, which connects Idukki district to Sabarimala, was damaged in the landslide.

Two houses were damaged and two autorickshaws washed away in the floodwaters following the landslide in Kanamala. A woman, who was swept away by the floodwaters, was rescued by local people. Many houses, farm lands and shops were flooded in the area. Authorities have so far shifted 9 families to safe zones from the area.

House destroyed by landslide at Kanamala, Kottayam (L), Autorickshaw damaged by landslide at Kanamala (R)

Vehicle movements through Kanamala, Edathuapuzha and Edakadathi roads were restricted due to the landslide.

Meanwhile, Tahsildar Binu Sebastian said the situation would not affect Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Earlier in October, three landslides had occurred at Angel Valley, Pallipadi and Valayathupatti areas of Erumeli panchayat.

Kanamala- Edathuapuzha parallel road destroyed by the landslide.

Landslide inside Kokkathode forest

According to reports, many houses and farm lands were hit by a suspected landslide inside Kokkathode forest area in Pathanamthitta. Four families have been shifted to safety so far. The low-lying areas in the Kokkathode region in Konni, Pathanamthitta, along the banks of Achankovil river are flooded. A landslide was also reported in Kottamonpara of Pathanamthitta district.

Landslide reported in Ambanad Hills of Punalur taluk in Kollam district

Landslide in Kollam's Ambanad

Heavy rains cause floods in Kollam districts too. Shops in Aryankavu and Edappalayam areas were flooded. There was flood in Kulathupuzha and Ambathekkar. The bridge at Villumala Colony is also under water.

A landslide was also reported in Ambanad Hills of Punalur taluk in Kollam district on Thursday midninght.

The landslide occurred near the Harrison Estate (Travancore Estate) labour quarters, locally known as 'layam', after midnight.

Most of the labourers and families were at their quarters during the time of the landslide. The labourers have been relocated to safer quarters nearby.

No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, landslips were also reported at Nedumbara Second Division.

The routes to Ambanad area are currently blocked by the debris from the landslide.

Yellow alert in 9 districts

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall in nine districts in Kerala as it sounded a Yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.