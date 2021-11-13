Idukki Dam shutters won't be opened today, heavy rains lash Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The shutters of the Idukki Dam at Cheruthoni will not be opened on Saturday, clarified Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine even as rains continue unabated across Kerala as the northeast monsoon rages.

He also said that there is no need to issue a red alert now for people downstream of the dam located in Idukki district. Depending on the situation, the authorities might open the dam on Sunday.

The state continued to receive heavy rains, leading to marooning of shops and houses as well as cave-ins at several places.

Scene in Thiruvananthapuram

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in various parts of Kerala's southernmost Thiruvananthapuram district. The Gangyaar brooke at Vizhinjam overflowed following heavy rains with rainwater entering shops and houses in the area. Earth caved in over houses at Vazhamuttom in Kovalam.

Heavy rains were reported in Vithura, Ponmudi, Palode and Nedumangad. The water level in Vamanapuram river is rising following the incessant rains. A well caved in at Peringamala. A portion of the bridge collapsed at a section of the national highway near Neyyattinkara TB Junction resulting in partial disruption in traffic movement.

Met warning

India Meteorological Department has predicted thunder showers accompanied by winds upto 40 km /hour in the coming hours in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala on November 13 and for five districts on November 14 indicating heavy rains. The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki, while the five are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

The IMD website says Kerala has received 86 per cent excess rainfall during the October 1 to 12 period.

Normal rainfall was expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the State has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the website said.