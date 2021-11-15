COVID-19: Kerala reports 4,547 new cases, 6,866 recover on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Monday reported 4,547 fresh cases of COVID-19. With 6,866 persons recovering from the infection on the day, the number of active cases has dropped to 64,738.
COVID fatalities reached 35,877 after 70 previously undocumented deaths and 57 recent ones were added to the list.
Of the fresh cases, 4,234 persons contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection in 274 remains unknown and 12 came from outside the state.
Besides, 27 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day dropped to 8.97% after 50,638 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
There are 2,22,466 persons under observation in the state, of whom 2,17,083 are in home/institutional quarantine and 5,383 are in hospitals. At least 325 persons were admitted on Monday and the government has said that 7% of the total cases are hospitalised.
Vaccination status
Of the eligible population in Kerala, 57.4% (1,54,62,637) are fully vaccinated while 95.5% (2,55,07,363) have received their first dose.
District-wise positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram - 709
Ernakulam - 616
Kozhikode - 568
Thrissur - 484
Kollam - 474
Kannur - 371
Kottayam - 226
Idukki - 203
Palakkad - 176
Pathanamthitta - 175
Alappuzha - 172
Wayanad - 168
Malappuram - 159
Kasaragod - 46
District-wise recoveries
Ernakulam - 1,134
Thiruvananthapuram - 959
Kozhikode - 792
Thrissur - 781
Kottayam - 487
Idukki - 476
Kollam - 439
Kannur - 394
Malappuram - 377
Alappuzha - 338
Wayanad - 286
Palakkad - 284
Kasaragod - 101
Pathanamthitta - 18