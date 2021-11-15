COVID-19: Kerala reports 4,547 new cases, 6,866 recover on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Monday reported 4,547 fresh cases of COVID-19. With 6,866 persons recovering from the infection on the day, the number of active cases has dropped to 64,738.

COVID fatalities reached 35,877 after 70 previously undocumented deaths and 57 recent ones were added to the list.

Of the fresh cases, 4,234 persons contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection in 274 remains unknown and 12 came from outside the state.

Besides, 27 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day dropped to 8.97% after 50,638 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,22,466 persons under observation in the state, of whom 2,17,083 are in home/institutional quarantine and 5,383 are in hospitals. At least 325 persons were admitted on Monday and the government has said that 7% of the total cases are hospitalised.

Vaccination status

Of the eligible population in Kerala, 57.4% (1,54,62,637) are fully vaccinated while 95.5% (2,55,07,363) have received their first dose.

District-wise positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram - 709

Ernakulam - 616

Kozhikode - 568

Thrissur - 484

Kollam - 474

Kannur - 371

Kottayam - 226

Idukki - 203

Palakkad - 176

Pathanamthitta - 175

Alappuzha - 172

Wayanad - 168

Malappuram - 159

Kasaragod - 46

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam - 1,134

Thiruvananthapuram - 959

Kozhikode - 792

Thrissur - 781

Kottayam - 487

Idukki - 476

Kollam - 439

Kannur - 394

Malappuram - 377

Alappuzha - 338

Wayanad - 286

Palakkad - 284

Kasaragod - 101

Pathanamthitta - 18