Kerala minister bats for Sanju hours before India-NZ series opener

Thiruvananthapuram: Every time Sanju Samson is overlooked for a place in the Indian team, fans question the logic of the national selectors.

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty, a representative from Sanju's home district, Thiruvananthapuram, has joined the chorus hours before India's series against visiting New Zealand.

"The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament shows that Sanju Samson should be taken more seriously by Indian selectors," Sivankutty wrote on Twitter.

The CPM leader further wrote: "His stunning performances in the Kerala-HP match and IPL-14 cannot be neglected. Why should Sanju Samson be dropped from the Indian team? @BCCI."

The minister was referring to the wicket-keeper batsman's consistent display for Kerala in the domestic tournament, in which the state has entered the quarterfinals.

Kerala won four of its six group matches with captain Sanju leading by example. He has scored three half-centuries at an incredible average of 113.5. Kerala is set to play Tamil Nadu in the quarters in Delhi on Thursday.

It is not the first time that Sivankutty, or for that matter, a politician from Kerala, has batted for the swashbuckling right-hand batter.

Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram is another VIP who adores Sanju. In the past, Congress leader Tharoor has never been coy about expressing his disappointment when Sanju was dropped.