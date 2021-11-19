Thiruvananthapuram: Political leaders in Kerala have welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the controversial farm laws calling it a defeat for the Narendra Modi-led government at the hands of determined farmers.

Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan termed it the victory of “farmers perseverance, fighting spirit and adherence to truth”

It is a victory of the #farmers perseverance,fighting spirit and adherence to truth. The mighty, arrogant establishment finally bowed down to people's will. @INCIndia stands firmly with farmers rights. Let's not forget those who lost their lives in this historic fight. Jai Kisan pic.twitter.com/oP5fr3Ab6E — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) November 19, 2021

“The mighty, arrogant establishment finally bowed down to people's will,” he tweeted before reminding that many have lost their lives in the “historic fight”.

CPM acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan also echoed the words of Satheesan as he hailed the farmers. “This is proof that the government cannot silence the public using its majority in the parliament,” Vijayaraghavan said. “Farmers' unions were supported by labourers and progressive groups. It is the victory of the common man.”

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran remarked it as the “real power of democracy”. In a tweet, the Congress leader said: “The loss of BJP to farmers protest is the beginning of its end.”

The loss of BJP to farmers protest is the beginning of its end!



There can be temptations to suppress dissent, but sooner or later, dictators will ultimately fail.



That's the real power of democracy! pic.twitter.com/Vr7SEISNIR — K Sudhakaran (@SudhakaranINC) November 19, 2021

Member of Parliament, NK Premachandran has claimed that the Centre was forced to back off fearing electoral setback.

“The government has been forced to repeal the laws based on the feedback that it will face heavy backlash in the upcoming state assembly polls in Punjab and UP,” said Premachandran. He added that PM Modi's arguments earlier on the day were contradictory because “if the laws were highly significant as he said then repealing them are illogical”.