Plea against PM's pic on vaccine certificate: Kerala HC seeks Centre, state stand

PTI
Published: November 23, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre and state government's response to a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Photo: Manorama/File

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre and state government's response to a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

"Admitted," Justice N Nagaresh said and issued notice to the Centre and the Kerala government seeking their stand on the petition by a senior citizen who has contended that the PM's photo on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.

The court directed the Centre and the state to file their reply affidavits before the next date of hearing.

The petitioner, Peter Myaliparampil, has contended that he had paid for the two doses of vaccine and therefore, the certificate was his "private space" with his personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.

