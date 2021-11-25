COVID-19: Kerala reports 5,987 new cases, toll reaches 38,737

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday reported 5,987 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 5,094 recoveries from the infection.

The Test Positivity Rate on the day stood at 9.04% after 66,165 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

There are 51,804 active cases in Kerala, and 7.2% of those infected are undergoing treatment at hospitals, informed the state health department.

The COVID toll reached 38,737 after 328 previously undocumented fatalities and 56 recent ones were added to the official list.

Of the fresh cases, 5,594 persons were infected through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 331 others. While 37 of the infected came from outside the state, 25 were healthcare workers.

Vaccination status

The health department reported that 62.2% of the eligible population in Kerala (1,66,31,675) was fully vaccinated while 95.9% (2,56,17,352) received their first doses.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam, 963

Thiruvananthapuram, 863

Kozhikode, 664

Kottayam, 555

Thrissur, 450

Malappuram, 414

Kollam, 377

Kannur, 373

Idukki, 277

Wayanad, 275

Pathanamthitta, 253

Alappuzha, 215

Palakkad, 188

Kasaragod, 120

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram, 751

Kozhikode, 484

Ernakulam, 484

Idukki, 458

Thrissur, 445

Kannur, 368

Pathanamthitta, 354

Wayanad, 329

Palakkad, 308

Kollam, 286

Alappuzha, 277

Malappuram, 247

Kottayam, 219

Kasaragod, 84