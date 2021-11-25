Heavy rains expected in most districts of Kerala until Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for at least 11 districts in Kerala until Sunday.

On Friday, the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad are expected to receive up to 115.5 mm rainfall.

The heavy rains are expected to hit the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod as well over the weekend. On Monday, a yellow alert has been issued for nine districts namely Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The cyclonic circulation that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal is now situated over the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

A low-pressure area is expected to form over the Andaman Sea by November 29. The IMD has predicted that the LPA is likely to move in the northwest direction toward the mainland.