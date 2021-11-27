COVID-19: 4,741 cases in Kerala on Saturday, TPR at 8.72%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4,741 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after testing 54,309 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 8.72 per cent.

After 5,144 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 48,501. Among them, only 7.4 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

COVID fatalities reached 39,679 , after 526 previously undocumented deaths and 28 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,29,359 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,40,528 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 36 were health workers, while 8 had come from outside the state and 4,382 infected through contact. The source of infection of 315 among them is unknown.

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting on Saturday amid rising global concerns over the new strain which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

A number of countries, including India, UK, Israel, Italy and Singapore have moved to restrict travel from South Africa and other countries in the region.

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Friday, 96 per cent (2,56,43,576) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 63.4 per cent (1,69,42,644) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 1,64,088 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,59,297 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4791 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 312. people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

There are 21 wards in 19 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 797

Thiruvananthapuram - 786

Thrissur - 509

Kozhikode - 506

Kollam - 380

Kottayam - 357

Kannur - 287

Malappuram - 207

Palakkad - 198

Idukki - 172

Pathanamthitta - 164

Alappuzha - 152

Wayanad - 131

Kasaragod - 95