Law-breaking police sully govt's image: CPI mouthpiece flags escapades of cops

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI, the second largest entity of the ruling Left Democratic Front has forewarned the Government of Kerala over the reprehensible conduct of the state police force.

CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' on Friday decried that it was most unfortunate that those who are duty bound to maintain the rule of law in the society are themselves breaking it with impunity.

The CPI expressed dissatisfaction at the functioning of the Kerala Police by pinpointing the role of a Circle of Inspector in driving a girl student in Aluva to suicide.

The editorial said that the top police officers were under the shadow of doubt in cases linked to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal and the death of two models in Kochi.

From the editorial

"It was five days ago that a report appeared in the media that Kerala Police was ranked as the fourth best force in the Smart Police Index released by the Indian Police Foundation... It is quite unfortunate that some isolated instances of police atrocities were bringing disrepute to the image of the LDF Government and were landing it in unsavoury political controversies.

The name of a police officer in the suicide note written by a young woman law student was not accidental. There were also reports that the SP of the Police had earlier recommended his suspension from service and denial of postings in the law and order section. More than merely considering such things as routine lapses committed by an officer while being on official duty, it should be viewed in the larger context of criminality and inhuman attitude prevailing inside a Khaki uniform. Such criminals defame police and threaten the very existence of democracy. The elected government has the responsibility to maintain the rule of law and allay the fears of the public."

Divakaran's scathing attack

While indirectly referring to the latest instances of mishandling by the police in the law and order front, former Minister and CPI leader C Divakaran accused the police of learning nothing from previous experiences. He made a scathing attack on the police in the presence of CPM politburo member and former Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the venue of the function organised by the United Farmers' Forum to commemorate the first anniversary of the farmers' stir at the national-level.

While lauding Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for launching the Janamaithri (people-friendly) scheme in the State, he said that at present, many atrocities are being committed by this wing of the police on the people.

He said that the police were taught not to do such things at the time of the implementation of the Janamaithri scheme. He added that he was not commenting on anything more on the subject.

Kanam justifies editorial

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has has justified the article published by the party mouthpiece criticising the functioning of the police.

He said the criticism was against the police and not against the government. He further said that the media had the right to point out the lapses committed by the police or any government system.