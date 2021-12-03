List of unvaccinated teachers to be published today: Minister V Sivankutty

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Education Minister V Sivankutty. File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said a list of teachers who are yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine will be published on Friday and a show cause notice will be sent to them.

The Education Department has decided to take stern action against the teachers, who are not willing to take vaccination even a month after schools reopened in the state.

"Though vaccination is a personal decision, one should not be a liability to the whole society," the minister said.

Medical boards will be constituted to examine those teachers who have not taken the vaccines citing health issues.

He said the government would discourage unvaccinated teachers from coming to the schools. The government is also planning to ask them to go on compulsory leave.

The teachers cite reasons such as serious health issues, religious issues and allergic trouble for not taking vaccines.

The minister appealed that everyone should be ready to cooperate with the government's decisions for the health and safety of the public.

The schools in the state were reopened on November 1 after being shut for more than a one-and-a-half years due to COVID pandemic.

