4,995 new COVID cases in Kerala after 62K tests on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 4,995 new COVID cases and 4,463 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 44,637.

So far, 50,70,497 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 4,706 contracted the virus through contact while 33 came from outside the state and 37 are healthcare workers.

A total of 62,343 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 790, 770 and 578 respectively.

A total of 44 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 41,124.

There are currently 1,59,899 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,55,157 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,742 are in hospitals.