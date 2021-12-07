Network of vaccinated population widens in India; 85% gets single dose, 51% two doses

New Delhi: Amidst concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant, the country is exuding confidence in fully tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the backdrop of achieving great strides in the administration of vaccines.

According to statistics available with the Central Government, 85 per cent of those above the age of 18 years in the country took at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

About 51 per cent of the population took two doses of vaccines and this would benefit a long way in containing the spread of the disease, famous virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang has said.

But the current vaccination drive will have to be doubled so as to achieve the target of administering two doses of vaccines to the entire population above 18 years of age before this December.

In the last two days, the governments were able to bring daily vaccine administration figures to 1 crore in the country. Though there are recognised vaccines for the use of those coming below 18 years of age, the distribution of such vaccines has not been begun.

Modi urges to step up the fight



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that though the country has achieved great strides in vaccine distribution, we should step up the fight against the spread of COVID-19 by further increasing the rate of administration of vaccination in the country.



He also urged the public to continue adhering strictly to precautionary measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

Data



Vaccines distributed as of now - 129 crore dose



Number of those taken the first dose - 80.39 crore

Number of those taken two doses - 48.31 crore

Number of vaccine centres in India - 96,983 (94,882 in govt sector and 2101 in private sector)

Vaccines



Covishield - 114 crore doses



Covaccine - 14.11 crore doses

Sputnik V - 11.43 lakh doses

Age brackets

Above 60 years - 20.10 crore

Between 18-44 years - 75.55 crore

Between 45-60 years - 32.62 crore