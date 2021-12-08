COVID-19: 5,038 cases in Kerala on Wednesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 08, 2021 06:06 PM IST Updated: December 08, 2021 06:12 PM IST
There are 21 wards in 19 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio is above 10 per cent. Representative Image: Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 5,038 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 68,427 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 7.36 per cent.

After 4,039 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 40,959 . Among them, only 7.8 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID fatalities reached 42,014 , after 77 previously undocumented deaths and 35 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,75,615‬‬ COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,95,263 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53 were health workers, while 17 had come from outside the state and 4,724 infected through contact. The source of infection of 243 among them is unknown.

(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout