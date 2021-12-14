36 people, who came in contact with Omicron positive patient, isolated in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that 36 people who came in contact with the man who tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, have been isolated.

The man, who flew in from the UK, had reached Nedumbassery airport in Kochi along with his wife on December 6 via Abu Dhabi on an Etihad flight. On December 8, he had tested coronavirus positive.

On Monday the general condition of the man was perfect and he is recovering and has no other problems, according to the health authorities.

"In the context of Omicron, extra caution has to be there to see if there are new clusters forming and if so, in such places, genetic sequencing has to be done," said Pinarayi, while chairing a Covid assessment meeting of top officials.

In the meeting, Pinarayi also directed the District Collectors and the Health Department to pay special attention to districts with low vaccination rates.

He directed that the vaccination rate in Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts be increased.

He said the authorities should ensure that vaccination should be speeded up as by now 97 per cent of the eligible population in the state have taken one dose of vaccine, of which 70 per cent have taken the second dose and it has been found out that seven million more have to be given the second dose. Authorities should ensure that this is done at the earliest, he reiterated.

Safety protocol

With regard to the COVID appropriate behaviour to be followed, the CM said it was mandatory to wear a mask -- either a three-layer version or an N95.

Regarding attendances at festivals and events, the CM said that a maximum of 300 people will be allowed in open spaces and a maximum of 150 people will be allowed in closed spaces - such as rooms and halls.

For weddings and funerals, the status quo of 200 people in open spaces and 100 for closed spaces will continue, the release said and added that the number of people allowed should be proportional to the space available.

Pinarayi also said that some concessions were allowed in Sabarimala recently and therefore, there should be no lack of vigilance.

Steps should be taken to ensure immediate health care is provided to children arriving at schools if they show symptoms of COVID-19.

There should be a general understanding among teachers about post-COVID diseases, he said and added that the issue of fully opening schools was not under consideration presently.

The CM also directed the District Collectors to provide the COVID financial assistance in a time bound manner, it said.