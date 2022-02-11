Anganwadis in Kerala to reopen on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Anganwadis in Kerala will reopen from February 14, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Veena George.

The state government had earlier decided to resume classes for grades 1-9. The Department for Women & Child Development has also approved the resumption of classes in crushes and kindergarten from Monday.

The majority of classes in Kerala had remained online due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. However, Kerala has witnessed a significant dip in the number active cases over the week.



The minister said that keeping Anganwadis closed will affect the physical and emotional wellbeing of children.

"Once the Anganwadis are open, children can be properly fed nutritional food. Both parents and staff should take utmost care while preparing the children for the resumption of classes," said the minister.