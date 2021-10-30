Kerala mulls reforms for anganwadis; salary of workers, helpers raised

Thiruvananthapuram: The salary of rural child-care centre (anganwadi) workers and helpers in Kerala will be increased by Rs 500 to 1,000. This was announced by Minister for Health, Family Welfare, Women and Child Development Veena George in the Legislative Assembly the other day.

While the hike will be Rs 500 for those who have been in service up to 10 years, in case of those with more than 10 years service the hike will be Rs 1,000. As a result of the hike, an anganwadi worker will get Rs 12,000 and helper Rs 8,000 respectively.

The minister while replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress MLA P C Vishnunath stated that the salary hike was announced in the last state budget.

She said discussions would be held with the representatives of the unions to reform the service and pay conditions. The possibility of granting promotion through departmental tests would be examined.

The government would consider renaming the designation 'worker' as 'teacher,' she added.