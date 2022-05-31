7,260 tiny tots join anganwadis, soak in grand welcome on day one

Our Correspondent
Published: May 31, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kottayam: Around 7,260 tiny tots commenced their pre-school at 2,050 anganwadis in Kottayam district on Monday.

The ‘Praveshanotsavam’ or the reopening ceremony of the anganwadis — child-care centres of the Integrated Child Development Services scheme — was celebrated with gusto. The anganwadi buildings and the premises were decorated with balloons and confetti to impress the children.

The teachers and the helpers welcomed the kids by gifting them bouquets and party hats.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, members of ‘Varnakoottu’, a band of teenagers, entertained them with cultural programs.

The district-level inauguration of the 'praveshanotsavam' was done by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, at the Puthiya Thrikovil anganwadi in Kottayam town. Municipal vice chairman B Gopakumar presided over the event.

ICDS district programme officer PR Kavitha said that elaborate celebrations were arranged this year to promote awareness about the functions of the anganwadi and its significance in the society.

Honey, eggs for kids

From this year onwards, the days at anganwadi are going to be ‘sweeter’. The ‘Thenkanam’ project aims to give six drops of fresh honey to anganwadi kids on Tuesdays and Friday. Boiled eggs too would be given on these days to ensure wholesome nutrition. On Mondays and Thursdays, 125 ml milk has been included in the menu along with the breakfast.

The Horticorp or the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation is partnering with the ICDS for the initiative.  

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout