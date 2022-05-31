7,260 tiny tots join anganwadis, soak in grand welcome on day one

Kottayam: Around 7,260 tiny tots commenced their pre-school at 2,050 anganwadis in Kottayam district on Monday.

The ‘Praveshanotsavam’ or the reopening ceremony of the anganwadis — child-care centres of the Integrated Child Development Services scheme — was celebrated with gusto. The anganwadi buildings and the premises were decorated with balloons and confetti to impress the children.

The teachers and the helpers welcomed the kids by gifting them bouquets and party hats.

Meanwhile, members of ‘Varnakoottu’, a band of teenagers, entertained them with cultural programs.

The district-level inauguration of the 'praveshanotsavam' was done by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, at the Puthiya Thrikovil anganwadi in Kottayam town. Municipal vice chairman B Gopakumar presided over the event.

ICDS district programme officer PR Kavitha said that elaborate celebrations were arranged this year to promote awareness about the functions of the anganwadi and its significance in the society.

Honey, eggs for kids

From this year onwards, the days at anganwadi are going to be ‘sweeter’. The ‘Thenkanam’ project aims to give six drops of fresh honey to anganwadi kids on Tuesdays and Friday. Boiled eggs too would be given on these days to ensure wholesome nutrition. On Mondays and Thursdays, 125 ml milk has been included in the menu along with the breakfast.

The Horticorp or the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation is partnering with the ICDS for the initiative.