3-year-old girl continues to be in ICU, probe focuses on mother

Kochi: The mother of a three-year-old girl, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Kolenchery hospital after suffering grievous injuries, is under the police scanner.

A case had been registered and the mother booked under charges for which she could be arrested. The charges, as per the Juvenile Justice Act, against the mother include not providing adequate care and attention to the child. The cops are likely to initiate further action after questioning the mother.

Burn marks, that are a month-old, have been found on the child's body, as per the report submitted by the doctor of the forensic department.

The child had not been provided with treatment during this period and this is a serious lapse on the part of the mother. Also, most of the wounds on the child's body could not have been self-inflicted, as per the medical team's report to the police.

The mother in her statement had said that nobody else had physically assaulted the child, who is under her care. Therefore, she will have to give an explanation about the injuries and wounds on the child’s body.

The police hope that they would get a clear response during questioning. The cops have not ruled out the possibility of recording the arrest of the mother as soon as the child is discharged from the hospital. The arrest is being delayed as the mother is needed to take care of the child at the hospital.

Child still in ICU

The child continues to be in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital. The swelling on the right side of the brain has reduced. But a CT scan conducted on Saturday found that there continues to be a swelling on the left side. Though the child is having food, she is not able to sit up on her own or talk.