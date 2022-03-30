438 new COVID cases in Kerala; active cases now 3,410

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 438 new COVID cases and 562 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 3,410.

So far, 64,60,147 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 389 contracted the virus through contact while three came from outside the state and four are healthcare workers.

A total of 17,655 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 100, 62 and 58 respectively.

One COVID death was confirmed on Wednesday. The COVID death toll in the state is 67,865.

There are currently 13,191 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 12,920 are under home or institutional quarantine while 271 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 100

Thiruvananthapuram - 62

Kottayam - 58

Thrissur - 44

Kozhikode - 35

Pathanamthitta - 30

Kollam - 27

Idukki - 23

Malappuram - 17

Alappuzha - 15

Kannur - 12

Kasaragod - 6

Wayanad - 6

Palakkad - 3

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 67

Kollam - 10

Pathanamthitta - 20

Alappuzha - 9

Kottayam - 82

Idukki - 37

Ernakulam - 151

Thrissur - 46

Palakkad - 3

Malappuram - 15

Kozhikode - 67

Wayanad - 23

Kannur - 22

Kasaragod - 10