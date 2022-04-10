COVID-19: Kerala logs 223 new cases on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 223 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the total caseload to 65,35,971.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last few days.

Five deaths were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said. The total fatalities due to the virus in the state reached 68,365.

Currently, there are 2,211 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said, adding that the state has tested 10,673 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 299 people recuperated from the disease.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam 55

Thiruvananthapuram 48

Kozhikode 27

Thrissur 17

Alappuzha 14

Kottayam 11

Kollam 10

Pathanamthitta 10

Kannur 9

Malappuram 7

Palakkad 7

Idukki 4

Wayanad 4

Kasaragod 0