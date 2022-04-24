Aishwarya Dongre, IPS, to marry Keralite IT professional

Kochi: Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer of Kerala cadre Aishwarya Dongre is set to marry. The wedding will be held in Mumbai on Monday (April 25).

The Mumbai-born police officer is marrying Abhishek, a Keralite hailing from Ernakulam. The groom is an IT professional.

Aishwarya is currently the Superintendent of Police of Thrissur (Rural).

Dongre, who got 205th rank in the UPSC exam, belongs to the 2018 IPS batch.

She is the daughter of Air India engineer Prashant Dongre and Anjali Dongre. She pursued UPSC after completing her bachelor’s degree in Arts in Political Science and Economics from St Xavier College situated in Mumbai.