Civil Police Officer (CPO) A Shabeer who stomped on a Congress worker during an anti-SilverLine protest at Kazhakootam here has been transferred.

The officer has been moved from the Mangalapuram Station to the AR Camp. An internal probe has also been ordered by the district police chief.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Shabeer not only stomped on a protester, but had also slapped one of them.

Shabeer has denied stomping on anyone deliberately.