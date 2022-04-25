Couple set themselves ablaze, daughter critical in Idukki, suicide note cites family issues

Puttadi: A couple died by suicide here in Idukki district in the wee hours of Monday as they immolated themselves.

The dead are Raveendran (50) and Usha (45). Their daughter, Sreedhanya, has been admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital with severe burns. Sreedhanya has received over 90 per cent burns. She is battling for life, latest reports say.

The police said a suicide note was found from the house.

The note cites issues within the family as the reason for taking the extreme step.

Initial reports said the couple died as their house caught fire.

The tragic incident took place around 1 am. The neighbours came to know about the incident hearing Sreedhanya's cry. They rushed the girl to a hospital and alerted the police and fire and rescue services personnel as the house had already caught fire. The rescuers doused the flames. Though Raveendran and Usha were rushed to a hospital in Kattappana, they could not be saved.

Their bodies have been shifted to the morgue of Idukki Medical College Hospital.