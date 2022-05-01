Shawwal crescent not sighted, Kerala to celebrate Eid on Tuesday

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in India on Tuesday as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday.

The leading kazis of Kerala announced that Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday. However, Gulf countries will celebrate Eid on Monday.

Grand Mufti of India Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliar, Samastha Kerala Jem'iyyathul Ulema leader Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, Panakkad Sayyid Sadikali Shihab Thangal, Samastha General Secretary K Ali Kutty Musliyar and Kozhikode Kazi Syed Mohammed Koya Jamalullaili Thangal among other kazis came to the conclusion.

Meanwhile, the state govenment-declared holiday on Monday for its employees will not be moved. However, a decision on Tuesday's holiday will be taken on Monday.