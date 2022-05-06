Dharmajan Bolgatty terms cheating allegations as false

Kochi: Mollywood actor Dharmajan Bolgatty was on a visit to Munnar with his family when news came to light that he was framed in a case along with 10 others for swindling lakhs of rupees from an NRI.

Admonishing the "false allegations", Dharmajan maintained that he has not swindled anyone. The decision to start a joint venture with the NRI was a well-intentioned one, he said, adding that "if there's any truth to the matter, let them come with proof and I shall repay the said amount with interest."

The actor also said that he will file a defamation case against the complainant for the false allegations. "Where is the proof," he asked.

Dharmajan said the very news that he had swindled money has had him feel "paralysed".

The Ernakulam Central Police on Friday registered a case against Dharmajan (45) and 10 others - Mulavukadu natives Kishore Kumar (43), Taj Kadeparambil (43), Lijesh (40), Shijil (42), Jose (42), Grandy (40), Fijol (41), Jayan (40), Nibin (40) and Febin (37) - over a complaint filed by Muvattupuzha-Manari native Asif Puthukattil Aliyar.

The FIR was registered as directed by the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court after the complainant approached the court alleging that the police refused to file a case.

According to the complainant, Dharmajan and others have duped the former into giving Rs 43 lakh after promising a franchise of Dharmoo's Fish Hub, a business venture owned by the actor.

Asif, who was a data scientist with an American company, met Dharmajan through a friend, who is the second accused in the case.

Asif had returned to Kerala in 2018 hoping to start a business in his hometown.

In one of their meetings, held at MG Road in Ernakulam, Dharmajan had promised Asif a franchise of the fish hub at Kothamangalam and received Rs 10,000.

Later, the accused received Rs 4,330,587 in total from Asif for the proposed business deal.

The complainant has submitted all the details of the transactions done through the bank in court.

According to the complaint, though Asif had started Dharmoo's Fish Hub in Muvattupuzha, it became difficult to run the business as the supply of fish was stopped citing various reasons.

Due to this, he had to face huge losses.

The accused allegedly gave a copy of the contract and committed to provide the signed contract later. The complainant was asked to pay a huge sum citing several reasons.

Though Dharmajan was summoned to the police station as part of the probe, he did not turn up.