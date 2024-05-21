Funeral of Believers Church Metropolitan Athanasius Yohan held in Thiruvalla

Thiruvalla: The funeral of Believers Eastern Church Metropolitan Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan, also known as KP Yohannan, was held in Thiruvalla on Tuesday. The funeral was held at St Thomas Believers Eastern Church Cathedral with state honours. The metropolitan will be laid to rest in a special tomb at the church. His body, which was brought to the Kochi airport early on Sunday, was taken to Thiruvalla in a funeral procession via his birthplace Niranam.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, AICC General Secreatry KC Venugopal and CPM State Secretary MV Govindan paid homage to him at the Believers Convention Centre on Monday. Malayala Manorama's Chief Resident Editor Harsha Mathew also paid respects to the prelate.

Yohan, who was involved in a road accident in Texas, United States, succumbed to his injuries on May 8. The prelate was on his morning walk outside the Texas headquarters of the Believers Eastern Church when the accident happened.