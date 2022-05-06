SC upholds Kerala HC order denying Karnataka-native minority seat in Kannur University

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a High Court of Kerala order denying a non-Keralite the claim to community reservation in a selection process conducted by the Kannur University.

The high court had ruled the selection of Karnataka-native B Muhammed Ismail in Muslim Category for the post of associate professor in Information Technology as invalid.

The second rank-holder, a native of Malappuram, was the petitioner.

The single bench of the high court had said that there was no restriction on non-Keralites from applying to posts in the university.

