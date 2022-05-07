In 5 days, 110 eateries shut, 140 kg stale meat seized in Kerala

In the last five days, at least 110 eateries throughout Kerala have been shut following raids conducted by the Food Safety Department.

Shutters were downed on the facilities that served stale food or were functioning without valid licenses.

Kerala's Minister for Health, Veena George said the state has launched a campaign – 'good food, right of the land' – and the raids were done as part of it.

Of the 110 shops that were sealed, 61 lacked licenses while the rest were found guilty of serving unhygienic food.

Besides, 347 establishments were served notices. At least 140 kg of stale meat was confiscated and destroyed and 93 samples have been sent for analysis, informed the minister.

"Adulteration of food is a serious offence and action will be taken on those found guilty," said the minister.

"As part of the campaign, inspections are ongoing under Operation Malsya and Operation Jaggery to find adulteration in fish and jaggery respectively.

"Raids will continue along check-posts, and at shops, markets and food processing centres. Adulteration in coconut oil, curry powders, milk and other food products will also be examined."

Food adulteration akin to murder

Minister for Local Self Governments, MV Govindan said selling impure and unsafe food was equivalent to a murder charge.

He said the government was planning to publicise the findings from inspections done at hotels. He added that such inspections will be conducted regularly.