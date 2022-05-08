152 eateries shut, 180kg stale meat, 6,069kg chemical-laced fish seized in a week in Kerala

Kerala government's campaign against eateries selling unhygienic food has completed a week and during the period 1,704 inspections were done, informed Health Minister Veena George.

On Sunday, 572 inspections were carried out resulting in action upon 10 shops that functioned without valid licenses or registration.

Over the week, 152 eateries have faced action while 531 were served notices, including 65 on the day.

On Sunday, 18kg of stale meat was seized and destroyed before four samples were collected for tests.

In one week, 180kg of stale meat has been seized from eateries throughout Kerala.

Meanwhile, at least 6,069 kg of fish mixed with chemicals were seized from 4,026 inspections done since May 2, informed Veena George. Samples (2,048) have been sent for testing.

Operation Jaggery, which is in force alongside Operation Malsya which focuses on ensuring quality fish in the markets, has led to inspections in 481 centres, from where 134 jaggery samples were collected for testing.