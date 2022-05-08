152 eateries shut, 180kg stale meat, 6,069kg chemical-laced fish seized in a week in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2022 08:20 PM IST
Food Safety Kerala officials inspect shops. Photo: Facebook/ @veenageorgeofficial

Kerala government's campaign against eateries selling unhygienic food has completed a week and during the period 1,704 inspections were done, informed Health Minister Veena George.

On Sunday, 572 inspections were carried out resulting in action upon 10 shops that functioned without valid licenses or registration.

Over the week, 152 eateries have faced action while 531 were served notices, including 65 on the day.

RELATED ARTICLES

On Sunday, 18kg of stale meat was seized and destroyed before four samples were collected for tests.

In one week, 180kg of stale meat has been seized from eateries throughout Kerala.

Meanwhile, at least 6,069 kg of fish mixed with chemicals were seized from 4,026 inspections done since May 2, informed Veena George. Samples (2,048) have been sent for testing.

Operation Jaggery, which is in force alongside Operation Malsya which focuses on ensuring quality fish in the markets, has led to inspections in 481 centres, from where 134 jaggery samples were collected for testing.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout