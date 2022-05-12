Actor assault case: Trial court slams prosecution, demands strong evidence against Dileep

The trial court hearing a petition to cancel Dileep's bail in the 2017 actor assault case has reprimanded the prosecution.

The court asked if there was strong enough evidence suggesting that Dileep had influenced the witnesses. The court said the prosecution shouldn't make claims based on assumptions.

The public prosecutor was heavily criticised on the allegations that evidence in the case had been leaked. Don't keep the court in the dark, the judge remarked. The court also stated the police was not a prosecutor and that the government counsel should remember it.

The court enquired about how the phone records projected as digital evidence in the case were leaked and demanded a probe. The prosecution in response said it had not leaked any information.

The prosecution argued that actor Dileep, who is also accused of masterminding a conspiracy to murder the investigating officers, is creating a parallel judicial system.

The court urged the prosecution to not tarnish its image after expressing sympathy toward the public prosecutor.