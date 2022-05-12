Thiruvananthapuram man who sexually abused lover's 4-year-old son sentenced to 21 years

A man who sexually abused his lover's four-year-old son has been sentenced to 21 years.

The Muttom POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Court pronounced the verdict in the 2018 case.

The convict, Arun Anand of Castle House, Kadavattur, Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram was sentenced to 19 years rigorous imprisonment in addition to a two-year jail-term.

Besides, he has been fined Rs 3.8 lakh. The convict is only required to serve 15 years in prison.

The court found him guilty on counts of causing physical harm, repeated instances of sexual abuse on the child under 12 and the abuse of a child for whom the person was in a position of trust or authority.

The child's seven-year-old brother had died of physical harm caused by Arun Anand. He had thrashed the child -- in front of his mother -- for urinating on a sofa. The trial in the murder case is yet to begin.

The child's mother had been living with Arun Anand after the death of her husband. The incidents had come to light when the elder child that later died had been hospitalised with injuries.

Special prosecutor PB Wahida appeared for the prosecution. Arun Anand is housed in the Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram.