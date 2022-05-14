Congress may appoint 'karyakartas' at grass-roots to beef up party work

Udaipur: The Congress Party is set to deliberate at the ongoing Chintan Shivir the appointment of cadre-based "karyakartas" at the grassroots-level across the country to strengthen the party.

Such a proposal finds a place in the draft resolution related to social justice affairs to be tabled in Chintan Shivir.

By appointing "karyakartas", the main aim is to attract the Dalit and Adivasi votes in the coming elections.

Such a suggestion was mooted in the wake of the assessment that there are many serious shortcomings in the party's present style of functioning at the local-level.

"Karyakartas" should be given training in handling social media and managing booth-level work.

Those who are appointed as "karyakartas" should be well-versed in their respective vernacular language in order to interact well with the common man.

Before appointing "karyakartas", a survey should be conducted across the country to get comprehensive data of the members of the downtrodden sections of society.

A member of the resolution committee, Anto Antony MP, proposed that transgenders should be given adequate representation in the party posts.

The draft resolution also contained his suggestion that reservation for jobs should be introduced in the private sector.

The resolution also mooted that a separate council should be set up to give advice to the Congress president on matters related to the affairs of minorities, backward classes and SC/STs.

Other recommendations

To hold "Sadbhavana Yanjam" to identify those who possess leadership qualities from among the SC/STs and backward classes.

To conduct "Leadership Development Mission" to cultivate leaders from the grassroot-level to make them equipped to fight polls in the reservation constituencies.

To take strong position hereafter on sensitive matters such as Uniform Civil Code, population control Bill, caste-based reservation and BJP's Hindutva agenda.

To end the habit of not taking a proper stand on controversial issues affecting backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

To give 50 percent reservation for backward classes in party posts.

To hold national and state-level conferences to discuss issues afflicting backward classes.

To give the party's minorities and SC/ST wings the status of party feeder organisation.

Sonia's plea to leaders

Inaugurating the three-day Chintan Shivir, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said that this special drive has given an opportunity for the party to immediately undertake the much-needed organisational changes.

She urged the leaders, who have been rewarded by the party many times, to give back the party in the same manner.

She said that the party leaders should set aside their personal interests and work for the party unitedly.

He said that the Congress leaders and workers should build a resistance against the virus of hatred propagated by the BJP.