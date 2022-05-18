Kerala transwoman model's death: More people to be questioned

Kochi: Investigation into the death of the Kerala transwoman actor and model Sherin Celin Mathew, who was found hanging at her rented apartment in here, will continue on Wednesday with more people being questioned.

Police have commenced investigation into the death that took place on Tuesday and questioned a few friends and acquaintances in this regard.

The post-mortem will be also be conducted during the course of the day at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

The 26-year-old upcoming model, who hailed from Kavalam in Alappuzha district, was staying in Kochi for the past few years.

According to her friends, Sherin was suffering from depression and prima facie, it appears that she has committed suicide.

Sources in the state police told IANS that the department is probing all angles regarding the death.

As per police, the model was having some differences with few of her close friends and the investigation is being conducted to ascertain whether this was behind her taking the extreme step.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report for further investigation.

