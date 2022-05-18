Malayalam
Kodenchery inter-faith couple register marriage in presence of CPM activists

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 18, 2022 11:08 PM IST
Joisna and Shejin
Joisna and Shejin with friends after registering their marriage.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kodenchery natives MS Shejin and Joisna Mary Joseph, whose decision to tie the knot had triggered a 'love jihad' row in April, have made their marriage official.

The couple registered its marriage as per the Special Marriage Act on Wednesday.

Former CPM MLA George M Thomas was censured by the party for his comments on the inter-religious marriage.

Joisna's father Joseph had moved the High Court of Kerala with a habeas corpus plea which was dismissed.

Shejin, who is the Kannoth regional secretary of DYFI and a CPM local committee member is a Muslim while Joisna is a Christian.

The marriage was registered in the presence of DYFI state committee member Dipu Premnath, and CPM Thiruvambady Area Committee members Shiji Antony and KP Chacochan.

