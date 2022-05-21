Yellow alert for 10 districts in Kerala; expect incessant rain, strong winds

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 10 districts of Kerala predicting incessant rainfall.

Yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Besides, yellow alert has also been sounded for Kannur on Sunday. Isolated rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected in the district.

(A 'yellow alert' signifies heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm in 24 hours. People should stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside.)

Alert for coastal population

The Met department has warned the fishermen against going to sea till further information following the prediction for strong winds up to 60 km per hour and bad weather along the Kerala-Karnataka coast.

Fishing has also been prohibited along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast. In view of possible high tides and sea erosion, people living in such areas along the coast should shift to safer places as and when directed by the authorities.

Fishermen and coastal population have been asked to be on alert. Boats, nets and other fishing equipment should be kept safely in fishing harbours. Visit to beaches, going to sea for fun should be avoided.