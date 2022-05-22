Human skeletal remains found while cleaning disused well at Vakkom

Thiruvananthapuram: A human skull and other parts of the skeleton were found while cleaning a disused well at Vakkom, near Chirayinkeezhu, in Thiruvananthapuram district on Saturday. The incident was reported from a house located on a plot measuring nearly one acre owned by Konnakkoottam Salahuddeen near Cheriya Palli, Vakkom.

The property was unoccupied for the past five years. On Saturday, Salahudeen brought some workers to plant coconut saplings on the land. Meanwhile, Salahudeen noticed that the well on the compound was in a bad shape and entrusted a person named Kuttappan belonging to Puthan Nada to clean it.

While removing silt, dirt and weeds from the well, an entire human skeleton was also taken out. However, the workers did not recognize it among all the debris.

Sometime later, Kuttappan and his co-workers completed their work and started covering the cleaned well with a net. It was then that they saw a human skull among the materials removed from the well. Other bones were also located soon.

Kuttappan and the workers buried the skull and large parts of the skeleton near the well and informed the Kadakkavoor police station.

Police officers reached the spot a little while later, followed by a team led by Forensic scientist Kaliyamma. The entire area was thoroughly examined and all parts of the skeleton present there collected. During their inspection, officials also recovered a shirt and a 'mundu'. An ID card was found in the pocket of the shirt, but officials did not divulge more details.

By night, an inquest was prepared by the police team, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Varkala P Niyas, and the skeletal remains were shifted to the mortuary at Taluk Hospital, Chirayinkeezhu.