Actor assault case: 'Survivor's complaint during Thrikkakara bypoll raises suspicion,' says Kodiyeri

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has alleged political conspiracy behind the timing of a petition filed by the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case as the Thrikkakara bypoll is just a week away.

The survivor's petition filed at the High Court of Kerala on Monday has alleged the involvement of a member of the ruling front (LDF) in aiding the accused (actor Dileep) to wrap up the case.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Kodiyeri questioned the intentions while reiterating that his party has stood beside the survivor and acted prudently at various junctures in the investigation.

LDF Convener EP Jayarajan had raised similar allegations earlier on the day. "Why was this time chosen for the complaint?" Kodiyeri asked? "The logic behind filing such a complaint four days before the election raises suspicion," he added.

Kodiyeri accused the UDF of using the issue to influence the upcoming byelection. "But their intentions are going to backfire.

"Everyone in Ernakulam knows the accused's political connections. Who was invited to the anniversary celebration of the Aluva Municipality recently? (Dileep was the chief guest, the Municipality is governed by the Congress party)," said Kodiyeri.