Congress supporter held for circulating sleaze video in name of Thrikkakara LDF candidate

A native of Palakkad with an alleged Congress allegiance has been arrested for circulating a sleaze video in the name of the LDF candidate for the Thrikkakara byelection, Dr Jo Joseph.

The accused is Kozhinjampara-native Sivadasan, who is allegedly a former local office-bearer of the Youth Congress and an employee of KTDC.

The Kochi City Police launched a probe after the candidate and his wife Dr Daya Pascal came forward against the 'fake video' purported as featuring Dr Jo Joseph.

The police have identified at least five others who circulated the video online using fake social media profiles.

Sivadasan allegedly used the privacy of a VPN to post the video on three fake social media handles, which were deleted once the content went viral.

The CPM had on Wednesday alleged the involvement of Congress supporters in circulating the video.

Congress candidate Uma Thomas had on Thursday distanced herself from the controversy saying she never supports personal attacks for political gains.