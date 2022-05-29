Heartening scenes at ‘Hridayapoorvam’ camp as sibling trio recall their cardiac surgeries

Kozhikode: The latest Malayala Manorama–Madras Medical Mission ‘Hridayapoorvam’ camp began at the Manorama premises in Kozhikode on Saturday. The 11 phase of the camp was inaugurated by Dr K Suresh Kumar, an advisor at Institute of Palliative Medicine and director of a cooperative centre under the World Health Organisation.

Siblings Suhada, Sidana, Shayifa and Fathima who had availed the healthcare services at a similar camp earlier were among those who attended.

“Suhada, Sidana and Shyifa underwent heart surgery after attending ‘Hridayapoorvam’ camps in the past. We were concerned whether the youngest, Fathima, had any defect in her heart. But, at the camp, doctors told us that Fathima was normal. We can now celebrate,” said their mother Mihirban.

Suhada, eldest daughter of Mihiban and Nasser, a daily wager at Mongam, near Kondotty, in Malappuram district, was diagnosed with a heart defect when she was a 10-day-old infant. The parents, who had limited means, took her to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and waited for their turn to perform a surgery.

When the wait extended, a cleaning staff at the Medical College informed the parents about ‘Hridayapoorvam’. Soon, Suhada attended the next camp and her surgery took place in 2005. At present, Suhada is a Plus-Two student.

The second daughter, Sidana, displayed symptoms of a heart ailment when she turned eight. During the ‘Hridayapoorvam’ camp in 2018, her defect was confirmed. As both the elder children had heart defects, Mihirban requested the doctors at the camp to check the third child Shayifa also. On examination, anomaly was found in Shayifa’s heart too and both the children were selected for surgery.

Subsequently, Sidana underwent the procedure in 2019 and Shayifa in 2020.

During the latest camp, the three youngsters came with their little sister, one-and-a-half-year-old Fathima, and mother for their follow-up examination as well as to check Fathima’s heart. On learning that everything was fine with Fathima, the family was overjoyed.

Malayala Manorama’s vice-president for personnel and administration K Lal John and director of Cardiology Department at Madras Medical Mission Dr Ajith Mullassery were among those who addressed the participants.

The next ‘Hridayapoorvam’ camp will take place at Kottayam during June 11 and 12 for residents of districts from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram.