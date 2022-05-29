Fitness clearance for school buildings: Kerala eases norms

Thiruvananthapuram: With the next academic year all set to start, the Kerala Government has eased certain conditions related to fitness of school buildings.

Earlier, the government had ordered schools and anganwadis to remove metal sheets used as roofs. The order had also said that new school buildings having multiple floors had to obtain clearance from the Fire and Safety Department. As per the latest order issued by the Local Self-Government Department, instead of changing the metal sheet, a false ceiling could be installed below it and ceiling fans connected for obtaining the fitness certificate.

Similarly, buildings which began construction before the Kerala Building Rules of 2019 came into effect and completed the work after 2019 were exempted from obtaining the Fire and Safety clearance.

The order also states that new school and anganwadi buildings could use non-asbestos high impact polypropylene reinforced cement 6 mm thick corrugated sheet as roof. Private schools can also install non-asbestos sandwich sheets, the order adds.

The Building Rules of 2019 says that a Fire and Safety clearance is mandatory for constructions having an area above 1,000 feet. However, if the work on the buildings had begun before 2019, the clearance was not needed.

The Kerala High Court had banned the use of asbestos sheets as roofs in schools in 2019. While issuing the order, the court had granted a period of two years to schools to change the asbestos sheets. Later, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also ordered removal of metal sheet roofs pointing out that they increased the room temperature.

Subsequently, the government set a deadline of May 31 this year to implement these orders. However, several private school managements appealed to the government for exemptions, pointing out that the orders were impractical. Moreover, the government found that many government schools would not be able to function if the rules were implemented.