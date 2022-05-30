Aluva woman to move court to live with lesbian partner

Aluva: Adhila Nassrin, a young woman belonging to Aluva in Ernakulam district, said she will seek the court's intervention to live with her lesbian partner, a native of Thamarassery in Kozhikode.

According to Adhila's police complaint, her lover had reached Aluva to live with her. However, the lover’s relatives arrived in Aluva from Thamarassery and took her away by force.

Adhila,22, and the 23-year-old Fathima Noora had met during their student days in Saudi Arabia and later fell in love. However, their relatives objected to the lesbian relationship. Sometime later, both returned to Kerala, but continued the affair. They subsequently decided to live together after exploring how lesbian couples managed.

On May 19, Adhila reached Kozhikode and met her lover. For some days, they lived at a shelter home in Kozhikode, but the police intervened when relatives traced them at the place.

From Kozhikode, Adhila’s relatives took the couple to Aluva. After a few days, the lover’s kin arrived in Aluva and took her by force to Kozhikode. During this incident, Adhila’s parents supported the abductors.

According to Adhila, when her lover was taken away, the relatives had said that she would be presented before the court. But this has not happened so far, said Adhila in her complaint.

Adila also said that she could not contact the people who had abducted her partner. “Both of us are grown-ups and the police and the court should allow us to live together,” said Adhila.

The couple is being supported by Vanaja Collective, a Kozhikode-based NGO that works with members of LGBTIQ+ and other marginalised/ vulnerable communities.