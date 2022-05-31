Bengal natives among those held over gang-rape of teen in Idukki

Rajakkad, Idukki: The police have so far arrested four people, all residents of Pooppara in Idukki district, over the gang-rape of a teen at a tea plantation on Sunday evening. Two more people, West Bengal natives, are also in police custody.

The 15-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted, had arrived in Kerala from West Bengal along with her family only two weeks ago. Now, the parents are considering return to their native place, along with their daughter, as soon as possible.

Acute poverty, with no job or income, had forced the family to head to Kerala from West Bengal, even forsaking their daughter's studies.

With the help of their kin who were already working in Kerala, the family contacted an agent and secured a job at a cardamom plantation. The agent had also told them that the girl can be enrolled in a school in the area.

The girl, who went out on Sunday with her friend, was sexually assaulted by labourers.

The girl and a youth, also a native of Bengal, had arrived at the viewpoint at Poopara on Sunday evening. As both of them were talking, four cardamom plantation workers accosted them, according to the police.

They thrashed her companion and chased him away. The accused then forcefully dragged the girl to the tea plantation and assaulted her, as per the case.

The accused fled as people rushed to the spot on hearing the girl's cries for help.

The police took the girl to the Idukki Medical College Hospital and the doctor confirmed that she was a victim of assault. Subsequently, her statements were recorded before the Nedumkandam first-class magistrate.